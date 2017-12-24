BCCI picks Kedar Jadhav in ODI squad for South Africa series

The BCCI on Saturday the return of middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav to the 17-member squad for the six-match one day international (ODI) series against South Africa starting in Durban on February 1. The 32-year-old batsman, who missed ODI series against the visiting Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury, has been included in the national side after considering physio's report, said Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chairman of Selectors M.S.K. Prasad. The trio of wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel - have again been chosen over R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the shorter format. Virat Kohli, after taking a break from ongoing Sri Lanka series, will return to lead the team.