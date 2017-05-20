BCCI to open title sponsorship tender for IPL on May 31

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will open the Title Sponsorship Invitation to Tender for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five-year cycle on May 31.

The IPL Governing Council met on Saturday to finalise the timelines of various tender processes for the tournament.

After due deliberations over all aspects, the Council, with the concurrence of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), besides the title sponsorship, decided the following:

The Request for Proposal (RFP) for IPL Event Services contract will be floated on June 12, 2017 and the IPL Media Rights Invitation to Tender on the next rights period will commence on July 17, 2017

These processes shall be for the next five years cycle.

“I’m pleased that both the Governing Council and CoA members have finalised the timelines for the next rights period. If the success of 2017 season is an indication, I believe we will be able to get the best value and service for the world’s premier Twenty20 extravaganza. The early announcement will also help the prospective bidders/service providers to prepare well,”

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla said.

Vinod Rai, Chairman, CoA, said, “I’m confident about the process and would like to assure all prospective participants the highest level of transparency and accountability.”

Other members of the CoA – Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji – were also present in the meeting.(ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.