BCCI names Saba Karim as GM - Cricket Operations

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Former India stumper Saba Karim was on Friday named General Manager, cricket operations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He will assume office on January 1.

The General Manager's post had been left vacant after the resignation of late M.V. Sridhar over a conflict of interest issue.

According to a statement from the board, some of the major responsibilities for Karim in his new post would include "giving strategic direction to the cricket department, implementing the operational plans, budgeting, determining and monitoring the compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues and administration of domestic programme".

The former wicketkeeper-batsman will report to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and assist him in meeting the board's vision and strategy.

Karim played one Test and 34 One-Day Internationals for India, in an international career that spanned from January 1997 to November 2000. He has also played more than 100 first-class games scoring more than 7000 runs for Bihar, and later, Bengal.

He was also part of the national selection committee from the East Zone in 2012 before becoming a television commentator.

