BCCI Media Rights bid stands at Rs 4244 crores; to resume on Wednesday

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The top bid in the online auction of the Indian cricket board's international and domestic media rights for the period April 15, 2018-March 31, 2023 stands at Rs 4,244 crores, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The bid is in the Global Consolidated Rights (GCR) category, which comprises the worldwide television and digital rights to international cricket hosted by the BCCI in India.

The initial bid was Rs 4,176 crore before it reached Rs 4201.20 crores.

The online auction began here on Tuesday. The bidding process will continue on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), through its Invitation to Tender (ITT) had invited bids for Global Television Rights plus Rest of the World Digital Rights Package, Indian Subcontinent Digital Rights Package and Global Consolidated Rights Package.

The bid submission process began at 10 a.m. and following scrutiny, Star India Private Ltd, Reliance Industries Limited, and Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited were found eligible to submit online financial bids.

The online auction began at 2 p.m. with all three qualifying bidders actively engaging, the auction went on till 6 p.m., the scheduled close for the day.

The BCCI is being assisted by MJunction Services Limited, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to ensure the highest level of compliance.

