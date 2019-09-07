BCCI issues showcase notice to Dinesh Kartik for attending CPL match

The BCCI has issued a showcause notice to out-of-favour India player Dinesh Karthik for attending a promotional event of the Caribbean Premier League franchise Trinbago Knight Riders, which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Dinesh Kartik who was a controversial pick in India's World Cup squad, was seen in Trinbago Knight Riders dressing room and attending their opening CPL match against St Kitts & Nevis in Port of Spain.