BCCI invites application for India team coach

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for coach of the national team.

The term of present India coach Anil Kumble will come to an end on June 18.

"The BCCI would like to call upon interested candidates to apply for the position of 'Head Coach' for Indian cricket team (Men)," BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said in a statement on Thursday.

"The process has been initiated since the term of the current coach Anil Kumble concludes with the Champions Trophy. Present head coach Anil Kumble will be a direct entry for the process," he said.

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee of the BCCI comprising former India stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman will interview the interested candidates and and assess their presentations.

The entire process will be overseen by a nominee of the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

"Interested candidates should send their applications by e-mail on or before the May 31," the statement added.

