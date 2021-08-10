BCCI Invite Applications for NCA Head of Cricket Post, Dravid Likely to Reapply

The BCCI has invited job applications for Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a role currently performed by former India captain Rahul Dravid, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Dravid was appointed Head of Cricket in July 2019 after he worked extensively with the junior players as India U-19 and A coach. He has played a significant role in creating India's rich bench strength.

BCCI invited applications after Dravid's two year-contract ended. However, he is likely to reapply for a two-year extension. The last date for application is 15 August (till 11.59 pm).

"Rahul Dravid could well reapply for the post, but with Ravi Shastri's tenure ending in November 2021 after T20 WC, there is every possibility of Rahul being elevated to head coach's position. Bottom line, he remains very much a part of system," a BCCI source told PTI.

Dravid recently went to Sri Lanka as head coach of India's limited-overs squad. After the conclusion of the six games in Sri Lanka, he was asked if he wanted to be India head coach on a long-term basis but he was non-committal on the high-profile subject. "I haven't really thought anything far ahead, to be honest. I am enjoying doing what I am doing," he had said.

The current age limit set for the head coach is 60 years, like the NCA head role, and Shastri turned 59 in May. Dravid might come into the picture if India don't do well in the T20 World Cup. India is yet to win a major event under Kohli and Shastri's partnership.

