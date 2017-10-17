BCCI Forced to Delete ‘Inappropriate’ Anil Kumble Birthday Tweet

Fans were miffed by BCCI’s tweet and lined-up to remind the board that Kumble is the “legend” of the Indian cricket.

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday deleted a tweet which was sent out to wish former captain and coach Anil Kumble on his birthday. The fans slammed the BCCI for calling Kumble just a “bowler” and ignoring the fact that he was captain and coach of the side as well.

“Here’s wishing former #TeamIndia bowler @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday,” tweeted BCCI which was later deleted. The board, however, soon posted a new tweet to wish Kumble as he turned 47.

“Here’s wishing a very happy birthday to former #TeamIndia Captain Mr. Anil Kumble #Legend #HappyBirthdayJumbo,” tweeted BCCI.

Here are some of the tweets that forced BCCI to post a new tweet:

Should have used “legend” word ☺ — Virat Kohli (@ViratsSena) October 17, 2017





Such is an influence of Virat Kohli that even BCCI forgot Anil Kumble was once the Indian captain and coach, as well. — Gautam Sodhi (@GautamSodhi1) October 17, 2017





He was also coach for a year, you know? Like, last year — Deepak Sarathy (@DeepakSarathy) October 17, 2017





@BCCI @anilkumble1074 …he is not only a bowler.. he is one of the best coach for # TeamIndia. So @BCCI pls don’t utter a tweet like this. — Riyas Rahman KSD (@RiyasRahmanKsd) October 17, 2017





BCCI trolling Kumble on his birthday! — Nishith (@Nicks103) October 17, 2017





Here’s the screenshot of BCCI tweet which later deleted:

BCCI Tweet More

And here’s the BCCI’s latest tweet on Kumble’s birthday:





Earlier this year, Kumble, despite success, had to resign from his post as India head coach following an alleged rift with captain Virat Kohli. Ravi Shastri was later named as the coach of team India.

Apart from the board, current and former cricketers like Virender Sehwag. Sachin Tendulkar and Cheteshwar Pujara took to Twitter to wish Kumble on his birthday.