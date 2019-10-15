BCCI have faith in me and in my abilities: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly, who is all set to become the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 15 said, "I get an opportunity when it's a tough situation and it gives me a tremendous amount of confidence. BCCI have faith in me and in my abilities. I will work with the best I have known." Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.