BCCI-CSA at Loggerheads Over Fixture List of India-South Africa Cricket Series: Reports

BCCI is reportedly at loggerheads with the South African board over the fixture list for India's upcoming tour in December.

New Delhi: The fixtures of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa in December this year haven’t been released and if reports are to be believed, it will be delayed for sometime now.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly at loggerheads with the South African board over the fixture list for India’s upcoming tour in December. BCCI wants Virat Kohli and his team to have at least a 12-day window for their preparation before the official tour commences. This development was first reported in The Times of India.

Kohli-led India have made it clear to Cricket South Africa (CSA) that they want a 12-day window for preparation after they reach South Africa. However, CSA, pressed for time to squeeze in the entire four-Test, three ODIs, three T20s series in a 50-day window, is not willing to give India that much time for preparatory games.

South Africa will start their series against Australia on March 1 and they are not in a position to give the entire January-February window, as demanded by BCCI, to India. “India finish their series with Sri Lanka on December 24 and can reach SA only by December 27. They are not ready to play the first Test before Jan 10,” the report said.

South Africa, on the other hand, already are losing out on the Boxing Day Test. But they are not ready to forego the New Year Test, another prime attraction in their calendar. “But the Indian team has also made it clear that they are not going to start a Test match within five days of their arrival. They are going to SA to be competitive,” the report added.

The Board has informed CSA about their decision and they are awaiting South African board’s response.