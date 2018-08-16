BCCI, cricket team join nation in condoling Vajpayee's death

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian cricket team and the BCCI joined the nation in mourning the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday after battling ill health. He was 93.

"The Indian cricket team and BCCI condoles the sad demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji dedicated his life in service of the nation," the BCCI said in a statement.

Vajpayee, the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete a full term in office, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

Several former and current India cricketers also took to Twitter to condole the demise of the former Prime Minister.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble wrote: "A sad day for the country, as we lose one of our greatest leaders. #AtalBihariVajpayee contributed so much for the betterment of the country. May his soul rest in peace."

"It's been a sad week, the demise of one of India's finest leaders "Mr. Vajpayee" is heartbreaking," India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "My deepest condolences on the passing of our former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. One of the few politicians I always respected for his honesty and devotion to the national cause. May his soul rest in peace."

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in his message wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. His values and ideologies will be remembered forever."

Vajpayee, who was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2014, was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

His condition worsened on Wednesday evening with leaders from across the political spectrum thronging the hospital and enquiring about his health.

