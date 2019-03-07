BCCI to continue efforts to isolate Pakistan

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Undeterred by the ICC's snub over the proposal to isolate Pakistan from the international cricket community, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday decided to persist with the issue.

The International Cricket Committee (ICC) had shot down the BCCI's proposal during its meeting in Dubai last week. The BCCI had decided to come up with the proposal following the Pulwama terror attack which led to the martyrdom of at least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

However, it is learnt that the CoA, which met here on Thursday, has decided to keep on pursuing the issue.

According to sources, CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Eduljee insisted that the ICC has not totally rejected the BCCI's proposal to isolate Pakistan from international cricket.

The CoA will take up the matter before world cricket's governing body once again when they meet ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai on March 12.

