BCCI condoles A.G. Milkha Singh's demise

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The BCCI condoled the death of former India cricketer A.G. Milkha Singh, who passed away on Friday following cardiac arrest at a hospital in Chennai.

He was 75 and is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.

Singh played four Test matches in the early 60s. His elder brother Kripal Singh, also played for the country in 14 Tests. They played together in one Test against England in 1961-62.

"The BCCI condoles the sad demise of AG Milkha Singh, a former Test player who passed away on Friday. Singh played four Test matches and made his India debut just after turning 18," a BCCI statement read.

Born in Chennai, he played 88 first-class games for Madras (now Tamil Nadu) and scored 4324 runs with eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. The dashing left-hand batsman was the first to score a century in the Duleep Trophy when he struck 151 for South Zone in 1961-62.

Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"Once the most attacking left-hand batsman of his times A.G. Milkha Singh is no more..'AG' clan is diminishing..RIP Micky..Guru MEHR Kareh..!!" tweeted the legendary left-arm spinner.

