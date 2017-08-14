BCCI CEO Confirms India’s Tour of South Africa This Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) CEO, Rahul Johri, recently confirmed the news about the Team India touring South Africa this year.

With Sri Lanka scheduled to play a return tour to India in November-December, there were some doubts over the Indian team’s visit to South Africa. Earlier, Sri Lanka were due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year, but Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) requested the Indian Board to prepone the series as they are suppose to host the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period.

As a result, India’s tour to South Africa, which was planned around end of the year, became uncertain.

“The South Africa tour is on. There is some back and forth on dates, but it will be a full tour and that has been locked in,” Johri said.

The 2017-18 is be a busy season for the Indian cricketers as Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are set to visit the country for long series each.

Meanwhile, Johri ruled out any move for a women’s IPL at the moment but said steps had been taken for their betterment.

“That (women’s IPL) is for the BCCI general body and the office bearers to decide. We will implement whatever their decision. Last year we did create a separate vertical for women’s cricket and we made Prof. Shetty in-charge for women’s cricket.

“It was a part of our internal re-organisation and enhanced focus on women’s cricket, and the results are there for everyone to see,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)