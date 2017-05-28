BCCI asks Virender Sehwag to apply for Team India’s head coach role: Report

BCCI have asked former India opener Virender Sehwag to apply for Team India's head coach post, as Anil Kumble's tenure in the role comes to an end after the Champions Trophy.

After the cricket board invited applications for the post, it was clear that Kumble was not getting an automatic extension despite having a splendid run to his stint as coach. However, BCCI has given him a direct entry into the selection procedure.

A BCCI official has told The Indian Express that the board during the IPL-10 approached Sehwag to run for the post.

“We have contacted Sehwag during the IPL and asked him to consider applying for the job of India coach. But he won’t be the only one applying because we expect other former players to also throw their hats in the ring,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

The official further revealed that the new coach’s tenure will extend till the 2019 World Cup and the BCCI wants to make the right selection.

“The board wants to go through the process of selection of coach again. Also, the next contract is likely to run until the 2019 World Cup, so even the length of the contract has to be taken into consideration before appointing the coach. We don’t want a scenario where the players and the coach are not on the same page,” said the BCCI official.

Earlier, it was reported in the media that the board was not happy with Kumble’s closeness with the Committee of Administrators headed by former CAG Vinod Rai.

Kumble is currently in charge of Team India, who are in England to defend their Champions Trophy title.