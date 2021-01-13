BCCI Apex Council to Decide on Ranji Trophy on 17 January

The BCCI are all set to organise a curtailed Ranji Trophy beginning February, across the same six venues that are in use for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A decision on the will be taken on 17 January at the BCCI Apex Council meet, PTI reported.

Domestic cricket is at the top of the agenda which has seven items including women’s cricket.

"As of now, there is 90 per cent chance that Ranji Trophy will start in February and we will have the same six bio-bubbles created for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The groupings will also be same -- five groups of six teams each and one group of eight teams," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The venues are likely to remain the same as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy because the bio-bubbles are already set and will be more convenient for operational purposes.

"It could well happen that the league stage of the Ranji Trophy will be held before the IPL and then the knockouts, quarters, semi-finals and final held after the T20 league so that best teams don't lose out on best players. It's up for discussion. The women's national tournament will be on and all age-group tournament will be held," the source said.

Among other things that will be discussed in the meeting include the 2023-2031 ICC FTP cycle, for which the BCCI might ask for a bigger IPL window to host the ten-team tournament that is set to start from next year.

The IPL will require a minimum of two months' window and the other boards need to agree to have their players released for the better part of the tournament.

It is expected that India will be playing a lot more bilateral series with more emphasis on T20 and Test cricket and lesser number of ODIs. There has been a constant debate on whether bilateral ODIs are fast losing their context.

The ICC tax exemption issue is also slated to come up for discussion in the meeting. It is already decided that India will ask the global body to deduct from its annual revenue of USD 490 million in case they don't get exemption from the central government on existing tax laws. The council will be intimated as to what the government's stance is on the matter.

