BCCI announces team for upcoming T20s, Dhoni missing from squads

The Board of Control of Cricket in India announced Indian squads for the three T20I match series against West Indies, team for three T20I match series against four Test match series against Australia. Indian ace wicket keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not included in the both T20 squads. "Virat Kohli (C), Rohit (vc), Shikhar, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish, DK, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel will play against Australia, and Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, DK, Manish, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem will players under captaincy of Rohit Sharma in T20 against West Indies", announced BCCI Secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Friday. BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad said that Dhoni will be missing six T20s as the Board is looking for second wicket keeper and Rishabh Pant along with Dinesh Karthik are getting the chance.