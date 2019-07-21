BCCI announces Team India squads for West Indies Tour

The squad for India's tour of West Indies announced on Sunday. While addressing the press conference, BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad said, "We have three T-20 and 3 ODI and couple of test matches." India will start their West Indies tour from August 03 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India was defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs.