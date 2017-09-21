    BCCI announces India's tour of South Africa

    Indo Asian News Service

    Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that India will play Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during a tour of South Africa starting from January 5, 2018.

    "India will play South Africa in a three-match 'Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela' Test series, six-match One-Day International series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals," the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

    However, the schedule and venues for the fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

