BCCI announces India's tour of South Africa

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that India will play Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during a tour of South Africa starting from January 5, 2018.

"India will play South Africa in a three-match 'Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela' Test series, six-match One-Day International series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals," the BCCI said in a statement on Wednesday.

However, the schedule and venues for the fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

--IANS

sam/vm