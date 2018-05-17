BCCI announce squads for Women's T20 Challenge match

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squads for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge match to be played ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

The one-of-its-kind match will feature 26 players including 10 international stars from Australia, England and New Zealand.

Australia's captain Meg Lanning has recovered from her injury and will be a part of the Harmanpreet Kaur-led IPL Supernovas.

Attacking batswoman and India's T20 vice captain Smriti Mandhana will lead IPL Trailblazers.

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk).

