BCCI to announce cash prize for Blind World Cup winners: Rai

Kolkata, Jan 27 (IANS) Close on the heels of India clinching the Blind Cricket World Cup, Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said the BCCI would soon announce a cash prize for the players, adding they are also trying to get them jobs.

"Day before yesterday the general secretary of the Blind Cricketers' Association had a meeting. He had approached me. I fixed a meeting with BCCI and the CEO (Rahul Johri).

"They are going to make an announcement about a certain amount which has been set aside, very soon. For the encouragement of this team. And two, to develop blind cricket. It's being done," Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

India defeated Pakistan by two wickets. After Pakistan posted 308/8 in 40 overs, India reached home losing eight wickets in 38.2 overs.

"Their performance has been remarkable. Woh hamare nigrani mein aa gaye hain (They have come into our radar). But it's a matter of three days back only," Rai said.

"The same issue raised by you is taken by us as well. It's a work in progress, I'm not able to make an official announcement now. We are working towards it," he added.

Rai was asked about their plight and how can they be kept motivated.

"They are jobless. Even I have come to hear that a couple of players among them are disillusioned now and want to go back and sell chikki (one kind of tradional sweet) on trains. We are concerned and working towards to remove all of these hardships. Give us a week's time. Will make some announcement soon," he said.

On having IPL for women cricketers, Rai said, "We have a women's committee working on it. They are preparing the roadmap. In two-three months time we will have solution," Rai said.

--IANS

dm/sam/vm