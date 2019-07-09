BCCI acting president CK Khanna lauds Men in Blue's consistency

As India and New Zealand get ready to lock horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna lauded the team's performance in the group stage and he hoped that the side would perform to their ability in the semi-final. "The whole country is proud of our team, captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. Due to their hard work, we have progressed to the semi-finals. I would like to congratulate the team on finishing at the top spot in the group stage. I am sure the team will perform to their ability in the semi-final," Khanna told ANI. "The side has been showing good performances from the very start. The team showed good performance against South Africa and Australia and it set a good base for us. It has been a complete team effort," he added. Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and the ongoing World Cup is being called as the veteran's last. Khanna said besides the cricketing skills, Dhoni is an amazing human being and he is loved worldwide for this quality. "Dhoni is an amazing human being. People will remember him for being an amazing human being. He has many fans across the world and he has left a lasting impression on everyone," Khanna said. India would enter the semi-finals with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwis have lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around. India takes on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the World Cup today in Manchester.