BC Aunty’s Crash Course in Journalism Ethics and News Reporting

True. Accurate. Fair. Independent. Accountable.

Everything journalism is supposed to be, but is NOT!



Even at a time of national crisis, when the country is worst hit by a pandemic, TV News channels have been distracting us with just the kind of news they want to push, for their own agenda.







TV News channels have been obsessed with Bollywood. We saw them distort information, vilify women and invade the privacy of people. Everything journalism is NOT meant to do. Prime time news turned into a courtroom and news anchors became judges.

Now, this makes us wonder if the top editors of some top news channels in India also need to relearn the core principles of ‘ethical’ journalism and choose credibility over TRP. So, we have a short, three-minute crash course in basic principles and ethics of journalism.

Watch the video for more.

