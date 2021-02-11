BBC World News Banned in China for ‘Content Violation’: Reports

British television network, BBC World News, has been banned in mainland China for 'content violation', news agency AFP reported on Thursday, 11 February, citing the state media.

According to Reuters, a statement to this effect was issued by China's National Radio and Television Administration, which cited a probe that found BBC World News' China coverage to have "seriously violated" regulations and undermined national unity.

. Read more on World by The Quint.BBC World News Banned in China for ‘Content Violation’: ReportsLatest News: BBC World News Banned in Mainland China . Read more on World by The Quint.