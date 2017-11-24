Bayern's Robben, Thiago sidelined with injuries

Berlin, Nov 24 (IANS) Bayern Munich midfielders Arjen Robben and Thiago Alcantra will spend some time at the sidelines after suffering injuries, the German football giants confirmed in an official statement.

The "Bavarians" have reaped a 2-1 away win at Anderlecht but they lost two key players to injuries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thiago Alancantara will most likely miss the remainder of the season after club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt diagnosed him with a torn hamstring.

The Spain international limped off the pitch and had to be replaced by Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez.

Dutchman Arjen Robben suffered a minor torn hamstring and will thus miss only the Bundesliga encounter against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

The German record champions, who have won their last eight games in all competitions, will travel to fourth placed Monchengladbach at the 13th round in Bundesliga.

