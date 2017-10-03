Bayern's Ribery to be out for weeks due to injury

Berlin, Oct 3 (IANS) Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is set to be sidelined for weeks by a knee injury, the reigning German top division champions announced.

Ribery was hurt during Bayern's Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin here on Sunday, reports Efe news agency.

"FC Bayern will be without Franck Ribery for the coming weeks. The Frenchman tore the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during yesterday's 2-2 draw against Hertha BSC," the club said in a statement on Monday.

The club said Ribery would not undergo surgery.

"The knee will be treated carefully and initially immobilized by a splint for a few weeks. During this time Ribery will start the rehabilitation process. The next therapy and training measures will be decided based on the healing process," the statement added.

The absence of Ribery adds to the woes of the defending Bundesliga champions, who last week fired coach Carlo Ancelotti in response to the team's poor performance.

