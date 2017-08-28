Bayern's Muller needs a coach who understands him: Matthaus

Munich, Aug 28 (IANS) After Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti dropped Germany international Thomas Muller to the bench last weekend, the Bavarian football club legend Lothar Matthaus said the forward "needs a coach who wants him".

"I don't know exactly which qualities the coach wants to see, but mine seem not to be 100 percent in demand," Matthaus told Kicker when asked if Muller had lost importance.

"Thomas Muller is first-choice for the national team but he's having a hard time at Bayern," Matthaus said. "He's selected less often in the important games in Munich and I am skeptical that this will improve this year," he said.

Muller, 27, was named on the bench for the 2-0 win against Bremen, eventually making an appearance in place of Franck Ribery after 73 minutes.

"This has nothing to do with Muller. He needs a coach who wants him in his team, then Muller will not disappoint," he said.

"Muller isn't a No.7, a No.9 nor a No.10. He is everything and in between. But Carlo Ancelotti thinks and selects his team very strictly according to a player's position."

--IANS

dm/pur/vm