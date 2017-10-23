Bayern's Muller out for 3 weeks with muscle injury

Munich, Oct 23 (IANS) Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller will be out of action for around three weeks with a muscle injury, the German football giants said on Monday.

Muller sustained a right thigh injury during his team's 1-0 win over Hamburg at Volksparkstadion on Saturday, reports Efe.

"The Germany striker will be sidelined for approximately three weeks," a club statement said.

The 28-year-old, Bayern's captain in the absence of injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, was forced to leave the field just 15 minutes after replacing Columbian forward James Rodriguez at the beginning of the second half.

Muller is set to miss the Bavarian club's matches against RB Leipzig in both the German Cup and Bundesliga and Celtic in the UEFA Champions League and Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

