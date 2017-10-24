Bayern's Mueller ruled out for three weeks

Berlin, Oct 24 (IANS) Thomas Mueller will be sidelined for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury, German football giants Bayern Munich have announced.

The Germany international sustained a torn muscle in his right upper thigh in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Hamburg in a Bundesliga tie and will not be available for around three weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mueller was fielded in the 46 minutes and assisted Corentin Tolisso for the only goal of the match before he was taken off 10 minutes later.

As a result, Bayern will be without one of their key performers in crucial weeks. Mueller will miss two games against Leipzig, in the German Cup and in the Bundesliga. He will also miss the UEFA Champions League match against Celtic.

The 28-year-old striker joined Bayern as a youth player in 2000 before he made his breakthrough into the first team. Mueller made overall 298 appearances and provided 104 assists and 112 goals.

