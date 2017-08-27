Bayern win, Dortmund climb on top in German Bundesliga

Bremen (Germany), Aug 27 (IANS) German football champions Bayern Munich overcame Werder Bremen 2-0 owing to Robert Lewandowski's second-half brace while Borussia Dortmund edged Hertha Berlin 2-0 to move atop the standings in the 2nd round of Bundesliga.

Bayern wrapped up their second straight win whereas resilient Bremen suffered their second loss in a row on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The hosts staged a well-positioned defence and were able to keep the "Bavarians", who lacked in penetration and ideas, on the distance for most of the time.

Thus, Bayern created only two chances within the first half as Corentin Tolisso's effort was denied by the woodwork before Arjen Robben came close with a header from inside the box.

Carlo Ancelotti's men increased the pressure after the restart. Still the visitors had to wait until 72nd minute before Kingsley Coman's square pass found Lewandowski, who slotted home with back heel.

The Pole gained momentum and completed his brace only three minutes later when he nutmegged Jiri Pavlenka with a shot from the edge of the box to seal the deal with 75 minutes played.

Borussia Dortmund reaped a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin. The hosts ensured a bright start on home soil as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock after slotting home Nuri Sahin's cross with 15 minutes into the game.

The BVB dominated the game but Hertha Berlin defended well. However, the "Old Lady" was hapless after the restart when Sahin doubled the lead with a dropkick from 16 meters in the 57th minute.

With the result, Dortmund move atop the Bundesliga standings to secure a perfect start into the season.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg defeated Frankfurt 1-0 as Daniel Didavi scored the only goal of the game.

Wasteful Bayer Leverkusen shared the spoils with clinical Hoffenheim following a two-all draw.

Newly promoted Stuttgart recorded their first win of the season after beating Mainz on the sole goal from Holger Badstuber.

Augsburg secured a 2-2 draw on home soil with a late goal from Sergio Cordova against Borussia Monchengladbach.

--IANS

sam/mr