Bayern sweat to down Hamburg in Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 22 (IANS) Hamburg made German football league defending champions Bayern Munich sweat it out to seal a 1-0 win.

Thanks to a goal from France's Corentin Tolisso in the 52nd minute on Saturday, Bayern maintained their 100 per cent record since coach Jupp Heynckes took the helm earlier this month, reports Efe.

Bayern had only one chance to score in the first half and that was squandered by Arjen Robben.

Hamburg's Gideon Jung was sent off in the 38th minute to make things difficult for his team, which held on until the 52nd minute.

The hosts had a chance to tie it up two minutes later, when Aaron Junt fired a shot that was saved by Sven Ullreich.

Bayern's Thiago Alcantara shot into the post and his teammate Tolisso's header also hit the post.

In the 90th minute, Robert Lewandowski missed the target when he kicked the ball with a heel with the goal wide open.

With the win, Bayern holds onto the second spot with 20 points, on a goal differential behind Borussia Dortmund.

