Bayern Munich's Neuer out until January after foot surgery

Munich [Germany], Sept 19 (ANI): Bayern Munich have confirmed that their goalkeeper-captain Manuel Neuer will be out until January having undergone another operation after again fracturing his left foot.

The 31-year old fractured a left metatarsal during training and had an operation early on Tuesday. The German goalkeeper had only returned at the end of August after fracturing the same foot in April.

This was Neuer's third operation on the same foot in six months after minor surgery for a toe injury in March and then again in April after initially fracturing his foot against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"It's terribly bad news that Manuel Neuer has once again suffered an injury," goal.com quoted Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as saying.

"The operation has gone perfectly and that's the most important thing for now. We're looking forward together without our captain. Manuel will be available to us at his old strength in January," he added.

Neuer made his first appearance of the season in the 2-0 win over Werder Bremen on August 28 and has played a total of four games this campaign.

Sven Ulreich is expected to start in goal in Tuesday's Bundesliga meeting with Schalke.

Neuer's latest injury blow sparks concerns about Germany's skipper nine months before the World Cup kicks off.

Neuer will miss the remaining Champions League group games, their league and cup double-header against RB Leipzig at the end of October and an away match at current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund in early November. (ANI)