Bayern Munich thrash Freiburg 5-0

Munich, Oct 14 (IANS) Bayern Munich defeated SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga football action here Saturday to put pressure on league-leading Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern went ahead just eight minutes into the match at Allianz Arena on an own goal by Freiburg midfielder Julian Schuster, while Kingsley Coman netted the second for the hosts in the 42nd minute, reports Efe.

Thiago Alcantara scored the third goal 18 minutes into the second half, while Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski netted the fourth in the 75th minute.

Defender Joshua Kimmich put the icing on Bayern's 5-0 rout with one final goal in stoppage time.

Bayern Munich are now in second place in the German league with 17 points, two behind Dortmund.

Also in eighth-week action Saturday, Eintracht Frankfurt topped Hannover 96 2-1, while Hertha Berlin lost 2-0 to Schalke 04.

Eintracht Frankfurt are now in sixth place with 13 points, just behind fifth-placed Schalke 04 based on goals scored.

--IANS

pur/vd