Bayern Munich held to 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Munich [Germany], Sept. 23 (ANI): Bayern Munich squandered a 2-0 lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena on Friday night.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Munich in the 33rd minute of the game with a superb penalty and Arjen Robben doubled the lead with a deflected strike with just three remaining in the first half.

However, an improbable turnaround started when Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich fumbled Maxi Arnold's 25-yard free-kick into the net in the 56th minute of the game, reports goal.com.

Daniel Didavi headed in a late equaliser with just seven minutes remaining in time as Bayern stayed second.

The Carlo Ancelotti's side will need to pick themselves up quickly as they face a daunting trip to France on Wednesday for a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. (ANI)