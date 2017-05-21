Bayern lift title, Dortmund defend third place in German Bundesliga

Berlin, May 21 (IANS) Bayern Munich crushed Freiburg 4-1 in Philipp Lahm's and Xabi Alonso's farewell game while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen 4-3 in the last round of the Bundesliga season.

The "Bavarians", who have already sealed their 27th Bundesliga title on April 29, rounded off the end of the season with a 4-1 victory over Freiburg as Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso cap off their careers here on Saturday, reports Efe.

Freiburg were still in the race for a berth in the Europa League but Bayern destroyed the hopes with an early goal as retiring Alonso passed into the path of Arjen Robben, who overcame goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow into the far post corner with four minutes played.

Bayern controlled the proceedings on the pitch but lacked in penetration to extend the lead before the break.

Freiburg almost punished the hosts before the break but Janik Haberer failed to slot home from promising position.

The German record champions continued powerful play after the restart. They yet had to wait until the 73rd minute before Arturo Vidal capitalised on Robben's square pass to tap home the 2-0 lead.

Freiburg responded and reduced the arrears through Nils Petersen, who made the most of Vincenzo Grifo's build-up work three minutes later.

Carlo Ancelotti's men remained unimpressed and piled on the pressure to score two more goals in the closing period to leave no doubt.

Robben initiated a counter-attack and passed to Franck Ribery, whose effort from sharp angle made it 3-1. Bayern weren't done with the scoring as Joshua Kimmich headed home the 4-1 final score in the dying minutes of the game.

With the result, Bayern reaped their fourth straight win and fifth consecutive Bundesliga title while Freiburg missed the chance to play in Europe next season.

Borussia Dortmund overpowered Werder Bremen in a seven-goal thriller to book their direct UEFA Champions League ticket as Aubameyang provided a brace to smooth the way for the win.

Bremen ensured a fairy tale start on the road as Zlatko Junuzovic poked home Ulisses Garcia's rebound from close rang with seven minutes into the game.

Dortmund increased the pressure and levelled the scores at the half-hour mark when Marco Reus benefited on Shinji Kagawa's through ball to beat goalie Felix Wiedwald.

The "BVB" gained momentum and grabbed the lead before the break as Aubameyang volleyed home Ousmane Dembele's lob into the box to shock the "Green-Whites" .

Bremen stood firm and restored parity only seconds after the restart when Max Kruse teed up for Fin Bartels, who hammered home from inside the box.

Kruse remained in the thick of things as he turned the tides after a solo run to make it 3-2 on the scoreboards in the 68th minute.

It was a short-lived joy for Bremen as Dortmund responded seven minutes later through Reus, who converted a foul-play penalty to make it a three-all draw.

Thomas Tuchel's men remained in control and put the result beyond doubt when Aubameyang provided his 31st goal of the season to snatch the Bundesliga top scorer trophy.

With the 18th win of the campaign Dortmund wrap up their automatic Champions League qualification. Meanwhile, Bremen will have to burry their Europa League hopes.

