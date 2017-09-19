Bayern keeper Neuer ruled out until January

Munich, Sep 19 (IANS) Bayern Munich star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out until January 2018, following an operation of the metatarsal in his left foot which he fractured during training, the Bavarian football giants confirmed on Tuesday.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, chief executive officer of the club said: "Manuel Neuer has sustained another injury and we're incredibly sorry for him. The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now. We and our captain are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January."

The 31-year-old sustained a repeat hairline fracture of the metatarsal in his left foot during the training session on Monday. Following a diagnosis later in the day, the Bayern captain underwent surgery early on Tuesday morning to repair the damage.

The operation performed by Dr.Ulrich Stöckle in Tübingen involved setting the fracture with a plate.

--IANS

sam/bg