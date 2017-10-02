Bayern held, Freiburg win in German Bundesliga

Berlin, Oct 2 (IANS) Bayern Munich dropped points again after Hertha Berlin bounced back for a 2-2 draw and Freiburg ended Hoffenheim's unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory at the closer of the 7th round in the Bundesliga football league.

Bayern Munich suffered their second consecutive draw after giving away a two-goal lead, which allowed Hertha Berlin to snatch a two all draw on home soil on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

From the kick off Bayern started highly motivated and piled on the pace whereas Berlin needed some time to gain a foothold into the game.

It took thus only 10 minutes before the German record champions broke the deadlock as Jerome Boateng's cross into the box found Mats Hummels, who headed home the opener.

As the match progressed, Hertha Berlin looked dangerous on the counter attacks. Vladimir Darida almost finished a fast break successfully but goalkeeper Sven Ulreich was on guard to deny the 1-1 leveller.

Bayern remained in control of the proceedings on the pitch yet they failed to make the most of their chances through Robert Lewandowski and David Alaba before the break.

The "Bavarians" caught a perfect start into the second half when Robert Lewandowski doubled the lead at the near post with 49 minutes played.

It was a short lived joy for the defending champions though as Hertha Berlin responded two minutes later after Genki Haraguchi danced through Bayern's defence to set up for Darida, who reduced the arrears from very close range.

Things went from bad to worse for the German giants as Hertha gained momentum to restore parity in the 56th minute when Salomon Kalou netted the equalizer following a free kick.

Bayern regrouped and tried to turn things round meanwhile Hertha Berlin reacted strategically to secure one point against the defending champions.

Despite the draw, Bayern climb from the 3rd to the 2nd position while Berlin slipped to the 10th place.

Freiburg came from behind and overpowered Hoffenheim 3-2 to celebrate their first victory of the season.

The visitors from Hoffenheim ensured a perfect start on the road as Robin Hack opened the scoring with 14 minutes into the game.

Freiburg responded immediately and levelled the scores only one minute later when Florian Niederlechner made no mistake to slot home Christian Guenter's cross for the equalizer.

The pendulum had swung completely as Freiburg took the lead in the 18th minute through Caglar Soyuncu, who headed home a corner from Nicolas Hoefler for the 2-1 lead.

Both sides exchanged offensive actions after the half-time. Nevertheless, it took the hosts until the closing period before Pascal Stenzel's low shot found the back of the net and put the result beyond doubt.

Hoffenheim were able to reduce the arrears in the dying second of the game as Julian Schuster scored an own goal to make it 3-2.

With the victory, Freiburg jumped on the seventh position meanwhile Hoffenheim slipped from the second to the third place.

--IANS

sam/