Bayern, Dortmund show no mercy in German Cup

Berlin, Aug 13 (IANS) Bayern Munich crushed Chemnitzer FC 5-0 while defending champions Borussia Dortmund thrashed Rielasingen-Arlen 4-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

As expected, German record champions Bayern Munich booked their ticket for the second round as Robert Lewandowski provided a brace to ensure a smooth away win on Saturday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lower league side Chemnitz defended deep from the kick off but they were hapless when Lewandowski unleashed a deflected free-kick to break the deadlock with 20 minutes played.

Bayern controlled the proceedings on the pitch but they had yet to wait until the restart to double the lead as Kingsley Coman capitalized on Franck Ribery's through ball in the 51st minute.

The visitors gained momentum and tripled the lead nine minutes later through Lewandowski, who tapped home Corentin Tolisso's low cross from very close range.

The hosts were unable to hold the pace as Ribery made it 4-0, with a free-kick goal from 20 meters into the top left corner, before Mats Hummels rounded off the victory with a header following a corner in the 89th minute.

Borussia Dortmund remain in the contest as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang donated a hat rick to crush lower league side Rielasingen-Arlen in an away match.

From the start, the hosts kept all their men behind the ball but failed to keep the defending champions at bay.

It took thus only 12 minutes before Dortmund opened the scoring through Marc Bartra, who slotted home a square pass Jan-Niklas Beste from very close range.

The visitors dominated but Rielasingen-Arlen adjusted their defence and kept Dortmund away from the goal area.

However, things changed before the break when goalkeeper Dennis Klose brought down Aubameyang inside the box, allowing the Gabon international to double the lead from the spot.

After the break, Rielasingen-Arlen increased their efforts but Dortmund immediately crushed the underdogs' hopes as Aubameyang lobbed the ball over Klose following a pass into path from Mahmoud Dahoud in the 55th minute.

Dahoud remained in the thick of things as he provided his second assist of the day allowing Aubameyang to wrap up his hat-trick and the next round in the 80th minute.

Elsewhere, Germania Halberstadt lost 2-1 to Freiburg, Mainz beat Lueneburger SK Hansa 3-1, Cologne humiliated Leher 5-0, ten-men Frankfurt edged Erndtebrueck 3-0, Hoffenheim had a 1-0 win over Erfurt and Bremen sealed a 3-0 win over Wuerzburg.

--IANS

ajb/dg