Bayern confirms Martinez's shoulder injury

Munich, Oct 15 (IANS) German football giants Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed that their midfielder Javi Martinez suffered a slight injury to his right shoulder during the club's 5-0 Bundesliga win over SC Freiburg.

The reigning German top flight champions issued a statement on their official website explaining the examination by Bayern's medical team confirmed the injury of the 29-year-old Spain midfielder, reports Efe news agency.

"Martinez suffered an injury to his right shoulder joint during Saturday's Bundesliga match against Freiburg... The Spaniard will now be treated carefully and will begin an individual recovery and training program," the statement said.

It is expected that Martinez will miss the UEFA Champions League match against Celtic FC on Wednesday.

The Spaniard tweeted on Saturday that his absence due to the injury "won't be a long pause" and he would return within "just some days".

The 29-year-old operates as a defensive midfielder or a central defender and is one of the crucial cogs in the Bayern gameplan.

The Spain international was injured in an aerial challenge during Saturday's Bundesliga match against Freiburg and Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti was forced to substitute him in the 70th minute.

The former Athletic Bilbao star has been in excellent form recently and his absence should be a big blow for Bayern.

