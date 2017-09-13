Bayern beat Anderlecht 3-0 in UEFA Champions League

Berlin, Sep 13 (IANS) Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Thiago Alcantara and Joshua Kimmich helped Bayern Munich beat 10-men Anderlecht 3-0 at the opener of the UEFA Champions League group stage here.

The German giants start with a win into Group B after edging resilient Anderlecht 3-0 at outsold Allianz Arena on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bayern took the reins from the kick off while Anderlecht helped the hosts to increase their dominance after Sven Kums felled Robert Lewandowski inside the box to see a straight red card and to cause a penalty.

The Poland international stepped up and converted the penalty coolheaded into the bottom left corner to open the scoring with just 11 minutes into the encounter.

Although Bayern outnumbered the visitors, the Germans were unable to add another goal to their lead within the first half.

Anderlecht almost levelled the scores out of the blue but Alexandru Chipciu rattled only the left post from close range after the restart.

However, Bayern increased the pressure and worked out opportunities through Niklas Suele and Arjen Robben before Thiago Alcantara made use of Joshua Kimmich's square pass to the far post to double the lead with 65 minutes played.

Bayern's second goal of the night sealed the deal but the hosts were not done with the scoring as they added a third goal to the scoreboards after Jerome Boateng's through ball found Kimmich, who overcame Anderlecht goalkeeper Matz Sels to tap home into the open goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Despite the win, Bayern sit on the second place of Group B, behind Paris Saint-Germain and followed by RSC Anderlecht and Celtic Glasgow.

