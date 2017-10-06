Bayern appoint Heynckes as head coach until end of season

Munich, Oct 6 (IANS) German defending champions Bayern Munich on Friday announced that coach Jupp Heynckes would take the helm until the end of the football season.

Bayern split with Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti on September 28 due to the poor performance of the club, reports Efe.

"The board of FC Bayern Munchen AG and Jupp Heynckes have today reached an agreement until June 30, 2018. Jupp Heynckes will take over the position of head coach of FC Bayern Munchen from Monday (October 9)," the club announced.

This will be the fourth time Heynckes, 72, trains the Bundesliga side after he ended the last spell with Bayern -- between 2011 and 2013 -- winning the league, German Cup and UEFA Champions League titles.

The club said that Peter Hermann and Hermann Gerland would join Heynckes as his assistants.

"I wouldn't have returned to any other club in the world, but FC Bayern Munchen are very close to my heart," Heynckes told the club's website.

"My coaching staff and I will now do everything to bring back successful football for the fans. I'm very much looking forward to this challenge," he added.

