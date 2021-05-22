Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

Bawankhedi Murder Case: Plea Filed in NHRC to Save Convict Shabnam from Hanging Gets Rejected

Qazi Faraz Ahmad
·2-min read

Lucknow: The plea filed in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to save Shabnam from hanging has been rejected within 24 hours of filing the plea. Shabnam is convict in murder of her family and had committed the heinous murder of seven members of her own family in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The plea was filed with NHRC by social worker Danish Khan, who was earlier batting for capital punishment for her.

In 2008, Shabnam along with her lover Salim had killed her seven family members who were against their marriage. Shabnam who was sent to jail immediately after the murder, gave birth to a son who was named Taj in December 2008. According to the news reports, Shabnam may be the first woman in Independent India to be hanged. Now, the question arises about what will happen to Shabnam’s son.

Shabnam and Salim, who have been in jail since 2008, were sentenced to death by the court in 2010. After this, the trial continued in higher courts while Shabnam remained in jail. But her son Taj was released from prison in 2015, when Shabnam’s college friend Usman Saifi took responsibility for the upbringing of Taj and took him along with him.

Interestingly, it was Danish Khan who demanded that Shabnam should be hanged as soon as possible, after which the matter was highlighted in the media. But due to legal issues, the date of her execution was postponed.

When Shabnam was lodged in Rampur jail, her son came to meet her in the jail and he had pleaded with the President of India through the media to stop the hanging of his mother, after which social activist Danish Khan changed his mind and sought to change Shabnam’s death sentence by filing a plea with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Danish filed a plea in the commission on 21 February, after which it was registered on 20 May. But after this the plea was rejected by the commission. The Commission made it clear that this case does not come under their jurisdiction. The matter is related to the court. It is being said that Danish Khan is now planning to go to UNO.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Latest stories

  • New e-filing site for taxpayers from Jun 7; existing to undergo 'blackout'

    New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A new taxpayer friendly income tax filing website will be launched on June 7 as the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said the existing one will be phased out after a 'blackout period' of six days beginning next month.

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7, Kerala to remain locked down till May 30

    The country on Friday also reported 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

  • 'Matter of Pride': Hyderabad Police Commissioner Praises Deepthi Who Bagged Rs 2 Crore Job at Microsoft

    'While the world is fighting Corona, Deepti daughter of our officer Dr Venkanna got a job offer of Rs 2 crore in the USA. A matter of pride and encouragement for all of us,' Anjani Kumar, IPS officer and Commissioner of Hyderabad Police wrote on Twitter.

  • Desert Storm: Turbulence again for Congress in Rajasthan as Pilot-Gehlot Discord Returns

    Sources say MLA and Pilot loyalist Hemaram Choudhary's resignation this week may be followed by a few more.

  • Over 39,000 Children Aged Between 0-9 Years Test Covid-19 Positive in 2 Months in Karnataka

    As per the data, 28 children have succumbed to the infection till March 18 this year, while 15 more deaths were reported since then till May 18 in Karnataka.

  • Oxygen tanker covering 2670 km from Bengal reaches Kochi

    Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 20 (ANI): One of the three tankers sent for oxygen came back to Kochi on Thursday with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from the Tata Steel Plant at Burnpur in West Bengal.

  • India’s suffering isn’t just the fault of a new Covid variant

    Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic bluster in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done far more damage in India. In October last year a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid-19 samples from across the world. The variant had multiple mutations located on the virus’s spike protein that binds it to receptor cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants, or seemed capable of evading immunity. All of this should have set off alarm bells in India and led to increased surveillance across the world. Instead, India’s genome sequencing project continued to flounder through the rest of 2020. For most of last year, India did virtually no genome sequencing, Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists, told me. While other countries submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists across the world to study, India submitted only a few hundred. This was partly due to a lack of funding. It was also possibly the result of a lack of interest; last year, India’s Covid curve appeared to be falling. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced it was setting up the Indian Sars-CoV2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its aim was to sequence 5% of all new detected cases. By Tuesday, India had submitted a little under 13,000 sequences – 0.05% of its total reported cases. Despite reporting about 400,000 new confirmed cases every day through the first half of May, India collected and submitted just 280 sequences over the last 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers in perspective: according to Gisaid data, India has submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant first identified there in October 2020; the UK, where cases of the B.1.617 variant were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows this variant has become dominant in badly hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a “variant of concern” because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more severe cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments on hamsters suggest that infections with this variant result in a greater loss of body weight, higher viral load in people’s lungs and pronounced lung lesions. The real-world evidence from India is harder to parse, in part because the sheer number of infections has overwhelmed India’s health systems, leading to countless deaths from a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the western Indian city of Pune during the early days of the second wave, when there weren’t shortages of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase in the death rate, the leading Indian immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. The question of whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19 is also closely related to vaccines. Over the last few weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect – a decline in infections and deaths among elderly people, 40% of whom have now been vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections might have reduced success in neutralising the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that the two vaccines being administered in India – the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech/Indian Council for Medical Research’s Covaxin – remain largely effective against the new variant as well. This new variant played a significant role in India’s overwhelming second wave. But the suffering was also caused by India’s costly mistakes. Religious and political mass gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival went ahead. Such large gatherings resulted in increased social mixing and reduced adherence to distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile the country’s vaccination drive, which already seems to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been impeded by a combination of shortages stemming from insufficient planning, and hesitancy stemming from poor communication. There are already signs this wave could be peaking in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons from its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned from his position as the chair of the scientific advisory group of the Insacog. Just days earlier, Jameel had written in the New York Times about the “stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking” that Indian scientists were facing, warning that “decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control”. In place of data, there has been patriotic bluster. In January, India’s health minister famously declared that India had contained the pandemic. By the middle of May he was being pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on India’s handling of the second wave by sharing a childishly written blog post complete with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have shown empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been prevented: unfortunately, there’s little reason to be hopeful the government will reflect on this before the next wave hits. Rukmini S is a data journalist based in Chennai, India

  • Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets parole to look after ailing mother

    The location of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for raping his two followers, has reportedly been kept “classified” so that his disciples do not gather around to meet him

  • Modi’s ‘Silence’ Jolted BJP-RSS; the Worry is There for All to See

    One can’t ignore reports from RSS & BJP cadre, that the govt has become the target of public ire over COVID mess.

  • Two AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests

    Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be around 85% to 90% effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Thursday, while cautioning that it did not yet have enough data to be conclusive. Britain has suffered one of the worst death tolls globally from the pandemic, but has also had one of the fastest vaccine rollouts, generating a lot of data about the use of the shots in real-world settings. It was the first country to roll out AstraZeneca's vaccine, which faced questions over the construction of its clinical trials, the efficacy of the vaccine and the optimal gap between doses of its shot.

  • Experts Raise Concerns After Texas Execution Without Media

    While officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice are blaming miscommunication for preventing reporters from witnessing the states first execution in nearly a year, legal and death penalty experts worry it's another example of what they see as a lack of transparency and competency in how the death penalty is carried out in the U.S.

  • Acquitted Tarun Tejpal thanks Goa court for 'rigorous, impartial, free trial'

    Panaji (Goa) [India], May 20 (ANI): After his acquittal on Friday in the alleged sexual assault case, Tehelka magazine Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal said he had been "fasely accused" and thanked the additional sessions judge court in Goa for its "rigorous, impartial and fair trial."

  • Russia welcomes Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire, calls for direct negotiations

    Moscow [Russia], May 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia welcomes the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire but believes this important step is insufficient, as it is necessary to launch direct negotiations, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

  • Can the Opposition join forces electorally to take on Modi and BJP?

    It remains to be seen whether this bonhomie among opposition parties lasts long and crystallises into a formal front to take on the might of BJP.

  • Aaj Ka Panchang, May 22, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Saturday

    Panchang: May 22 will mark the Shukla Paksha Dashami Tithi of Vaishakha Maas in Vikram Samvata 2078

  • Gaza conflict: India’s statement at UNSC gives tacit support to Israel and delegitimises Hamas as Palestine’s voice

    India is addressing several audiences at once in a tightrope walk

  • Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Minneapolis after Passenger Snorts White Substance

    After the plane made an emergency landing in Minneapolis, the passenger was arrested by the local police.

  • Cyclone Yaas: Bhubaneswar witnesses downpour, IMD predicts more rain, thundershowers with strong gusty winds

    Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 21 (ANI): Due to the effect of Cyclone Yaas which is likely to hit the Odisha coast by May 26, capital city Bhubaneswar witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'rain or thundershowers with strong gusty winds' for Bhubaneswar today.

  • After Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh Replaces Modi’s Photo on Vaccine Certificates With its Own CM

    Chhattisgarh has rolling out its own Covid-19 vaccination certificate with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel’s photograph.

  • Despite raging second Covid wave, only 50% in India wear masks - and most who do don’t cover nose

    Only 14 per cent of those who wear a mask use it properly, national survey finds