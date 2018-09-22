'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' earns Rs 6 Crore on Day 1

Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' earned Rs 6.76 Crore on its opening day. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his official Twitter handle, stating that the film had a "low day, despite partial holiday." �#BattiGulMeterChalu has a low Day 1, despite partial holiday... Biz will have to multiply two-fold or three-fold on Day 2 and Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.76 cr. India biz. #BGMC," he wrote. Set in Uttarakhand, the film deals with the issues of inflated electricity bills. It also stars Divyendu Sharma and Yami Gautam. The Shree Narayan Singh-directorial hit the big screens on September 21.