Batters making poor decisions under pressure: Smith

Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) A dejected Australian skipper Steven Smith blamed his batsmen for making poor decisions in crunch situations after the visitors went down to India by 50 runs in the second ODI at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Australia now trail 0-2 in the five-game series.

"Batters again made poor decisions under pressure. And we can't afford to do that against a quality line-up like India," said Smith.

Praising Marcus Stoinis, who remained unbeaten on 62 at the end, Smith said: "He just needed someone to back him."

The Aussie skipper said they were happy at getting out India for 252.

Referring to India losing the last seven wickets for only 66 runs, Smith said: "We did a good job there."

Smith said victory would have been theirs, had one of the top four batsmen come up with a hundred.

"We needed to get those partnerships. Had we done that, we would have got to our target comfortably," he said.

Smith lauded the Indian bowlers.

"Their base is covered. They have got some quality spinners. And Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) and (Jasprit) Bumrah Bumrah at the top... they swing the ball and bowl in the good areas, which we want from fast bowlers."

--IANS

ssp/pgh/