Batsman Bawne replaces injured Shubman in India 'A' squad

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Maharashtra batsman Ankit Bawne has replaced Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the one-day series against New Zealand 'A' after sustaining a side strain.

"Bawne will now be a part of the team for the first three matches too after being initially named in the squad for the last two games," the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) said in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has also named Deepak Hooda for the last two one-day games."

Meanwhile, the BCCI announced that Deepak Chahar was inadvertently mentioned in the Board President's XI team for the warm-up matches against New Zealand ahead of their ODI series against India. Rahul Chahar will feature in the squad that will play two matches at CCI in Mumbai

India 'A' team for first three One-day games: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Deepak Hooda, Ankit Bawne, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

India 'A' team for last two One-day games: AR Easwaran, Prashant Chopra, Ankit Bawne, Deepak Hooda, Baba Aparajith, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Karn Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Siraj, Basil Thampi.

Board President XI team: Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Chaudhary, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Karun Nair, Gurkeerat Mann, Milind Kumar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan.

--IANS

pur/dg