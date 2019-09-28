Batote encounter: 3 terrorists, 1 Army personnel killed; lone hostage rescued

Security forces eliminated three terrorists in Batote town of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on September 28. One Army personnel also lost his life while two policemen got injured during the encounter. The lone civilian hostage, captured by the terrorists in a civilian house, was also evacuated by the security forces. The exchange of fire started after two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote where joint parties of police, CRPF and Army trapped five terrorists. Later, security forces celebrated the successful encounter by raising pro-India and anti-Pakistan slogans.