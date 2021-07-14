Bastille Day 2021: History, Significance and Quotes to Mark French National Day

The national day of France more commonly known as Bastille Day is celebrated on July 14. The formal name of the day in French is Fête Nationale. This is one of the most important days in France as it is on this day a very crucial event took place in The French Revolution. The day marks the anniversary of the storming of a fortress in Bastille where political prisoners were held during the French Revolution in Paris in 1789.

Annually, traditional parades and events are held in order to celebrate the important day. The day is also a symbol of unity among the French People. Last year, due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, no traditional parades or events etc were held in order to curb the deadly disease.

External External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar extended his wishes to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and the people of France. He Tweeted, “Extend my warm wishes to FM @JY_LeDrian

and the Government & people of France on Bastille Day. Confident that our wide-ranging Strategic Partnership will continue to strengthen.”

Here are a few quotes that you can share with your loved ones on Bastille Day 2021:

1. The rich cultural, social, architectural heritage of France makes it one of the best countries in the world, and the people of the country as the best citizen in the world. Bonne Fête Nationale 14 Juillet.

2. The biggest gift our ancestors has given to us is the gift of freedom and courage to protect our every right in any situation. Bonne Fete Nationale.

3. The glory of the French revolution and bastille day is unforgettable. Let’s pay tribute to true leaders. Bonne Fete Nationale!

4. Great actions bring great results. The french revolution is the result of the same. Let’s be united always. Bonne Fete Nationale!

5. The glory of the French revolution and bastille day is unforgettable. Let’s pay tribute to true leaders. Bonne Fete Nationale!

