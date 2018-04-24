Basketball: Reliance foundation Jr National finals to start from April 29

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA National Finals, a four-day tournament to determine one boys team and one girls team that will represent the country in the first Junior World Championship, it was announced on Tuesday

The National Finals will be held at The NBA Academy India here from April 29 to May 2.

The winning boys and girls teams will advance to the junior NBA World Championship from August 7 to 12, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando in the US.

"The Jr. NBA World Championship adds another significant layer to the NBA's existing youth basketball programming and development efforts in India," said NBA India Managing Director Yannick Colaco.

"The new global youth basketball tournament will provide Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA participants with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage and learn the core values of the game from their peers from around the world," he added.

The programme is part of the NBA's existing basketball and youth development initiatives in India.

