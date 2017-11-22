Basel to jointly host Badminton, Para Badminton Worlds

London, Nov 22 (IANS) Basel will become the first city to jointly host the Badminton and Para Badminton World Championships after it was awarded the 2019 edition of the Para event.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) confirmed on Tuesday that the two tournaments will be staged simultaneously for the first time, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Swiss city defeated Tokyo to land the 2019 Para Badminton World Championships in a vote which was delayed by the BWF Council to allow "further discussion."

The event will be the last held in the sport before Para Badminton makes its Paralympic Games debut at Tokyo 2020.

There will be 14 medal events in badminton at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

