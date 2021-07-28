



Basavaraj Bommai succeeds BS Yediyurappa; takes oath as Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka.Bommai, 61, succeeds BS Yediyurappa, who had announced his resignation from the post on Monday as his government completed two years in office.The challenges of COVID-19 and the flood situation in Karnataka now sit before Bommai, who will chair a Cabinet meeting on his 'day one' as CM.

Ceremony: Karnataka Governor administered oath to Bommai

Bommai was administered the oath of office and secrecy by recently-appointed Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot during a brief ceremony at the Glass House of the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in state capital Bengaluru. Bommai met Yediyurappa among other central leaders ahead of the ceremony. He visited the Anjaneya Swamy temple in Bengaluru earlier in the day and will conduct a pooja at the CM office later.

Statement: Bommai to prioritize COVID-19, floods

After taking his oath, Bommai said he will prioritize COVID-19 and floods. He thanked the people of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Yediyurappa for choosing him. Bommai said his government will work as a team for the poor and the farmers and promised to live up to the faith he had been entrusted with.

Modi: Best wishes for a fruitful tenure: Modi

In a tweet, Modi praised Bommai's rich legislative and administrative experience. He wrote, "I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure." In another tweet, he acknowledged Yediyurappa's "monumental contribution" towards the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Karnataka. "He is admired for his commitment to social welfare."

History: Like Yediyurappa, Bommai also a Lingayat leader

Bommai belongs to the politically significant Lingayat community, just as Yediyurappa. The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community forms 16% of Karnataka's 68 million-strong population. He is Yediyurappa's close confidante and served as his Minister for Home Affairs, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislature. Bommai has been a two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon. He joined the BJP in 2008.

Fact: Engineer by profession, Bommai started career with Tata Group

Bommai—the son of former Karnataka CM SR Bommai—is an engineer by profession and had started his career with the Tata Group. He has also served as political secretary to former CM JH Patel and as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Council.

